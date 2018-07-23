Amara Raja Q1 PAT seen up 35.5% YoY to Rs. 135.3 cr: ICICI

ICICI has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Amara Raja to report net profit at Rs. 135.3 crore up 35.5% year-on-year (down 5.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,746.6 crore, according to ICICI.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 247.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.