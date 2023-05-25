English
    Alufluoride Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.33 crore, up 22.37% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alufluoride are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.33 crore in March 2023 up 22.37% from Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2023 up 479.87% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2023 up 128.83% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2022.

    Alufluoride EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2022.

    Alufluoride shares closed at 346.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.06% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.3338.0128.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.3338.0128.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.8619.1115.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.350.150.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.651.571.58
    Depreciation1.962.071.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.087.887.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.147.221.38
    Other Income0.360.480.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.507.701.55
    Interest0.770.820.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.736.880.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.736.880.85
    Tax1.582.150.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.154.720.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.154.720.60
    Minority Interest0.33----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.494.720.60
    Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.466.040.77
    Diluted EPS4.466.040.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.466.040.77
    Diluted EPS4.466.040.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

