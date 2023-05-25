Alufluoride Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.33 crore, up 22.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.33 crore in March 2023 up 22.37% from Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2023 up 479.87% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2023 up 128.83% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2022.

Alufluoride EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2022.

Alufluoride shares closed at 346.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.06% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.