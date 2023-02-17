English
    Alpa Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore, down 6.87% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alpa Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore in December 2022 down 6.87% from Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2022 down 5.34% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.

    Alpa Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2021.

    Alpa Labs shares closed at 63.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.96% returns over the last 6 months and -22.23% over the last 12 months.

    Alpa Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.3113.5429.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.3113.5429.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.9513.3715.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.22--1.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.91-0.661.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.922.792.87
    Depreciation0.100.360.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.693.744.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.52-6.053.29
    Other Income2.676.332.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.190.285.49
    Interest0.070.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.120.205.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.120.205.41
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.120.205.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.120.205.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.120.205.41
    Equity Share Capital21.0421.0421.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.430.102.57
    Diluted EPS2.430.102.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.430.102.57
    Diluted EPS2.430.102.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

