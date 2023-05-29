English
    Alliance Integ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.09 crore, down 43.44% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alliance Integrated Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.09 crore in March 2023 down 43.44% from Rs. 23.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.03 crore in March 2023 up 86.34% from Rs. 35.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 123.11% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022.

    Alliance Integ EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.99 in March 2022.

    Alliance Integ shares closed at 27.75 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.06% returns over the last 6 months and -10.48% over the last 12 months.

    Alliance Integrated Metaliks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.0916.1123.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.0916.1123.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.014.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.301.75--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.370.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.574.104.78
    Depreciation6.947.097.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.766.2911.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.52-2.76-4.87
    Other Income0.090.00-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.43-2.76-4.88
    Interest33.6914.9012.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-41.11-17.66-17.38
    Exceptional Items108.14--53.35
    P/L Before Tax67.03-17.6635.97
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.03-17.6635.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.03-17.6635.97
    Equity Share Capital11.6111.6111.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.77-1.5230.99
    Diluted EPS5.77-1.5230.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.77-1.5230.99
    Diluted EPS5.77-1.5230.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am