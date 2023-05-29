Alliance Integ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.09 crore, down 43.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.09 crore in March 2023 down 43.44% from Rs. 23.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.03 crore in March 2023 up 86.34% from Rs. 35.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 123.11% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022.

Alliance Integ EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.99 in March 2022.

Alliance Integ shares closed at 27.75 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.06% returns over the last 6 months and -10.48% over the last 12 months.