English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alliance Integ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore, down 35.07% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alliance Integrated Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore in March 2022 down 35.07% from Rs. 35.64 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.97 crore in March 2022 up 309.49% from Rs. 17.17 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022 down 60.52% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2021.

    Alliance Integ EPS has increased to Rs. 30.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.74 in March 2021.

    Close

    Alliance Integ shares closed at 31.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,900.00% returns over the last 12 months.

    Alliance Integrated Metaliks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.1422.9835.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.1422.9835.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.811.463.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.250.2114.57
    Power & Fuel----0.53
    Employees Cost4.783.613.28
    Depreciation7.007.056.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.1612.459.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.87-1.79-2.10
    Other Income-0.010.020.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.88-1.78-1.16
    Interest12.514.2616.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.38-6.03-17.17
    Exceptional Items53.35----
    P/L Before Tax35.97-6.03-17.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.97-6.03-17.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.97-6.03-17.17
    Equity Share Capital11.6111.6111.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.99-5.20-14.74
    Diluted EPS30.99-5.20-14.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.99-5.20-14.74
    Diluted EPS30.99-5.20-14.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alliance Integ #Alliance Integrated Metaliks #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: May 31, 2022 01:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.