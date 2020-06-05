Alkem Laboratories Q4 net profit up 12% at Rs 191.54 crore

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Friday reported a 12.34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 191.54 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 170.50 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Alkem Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations also rose to Rs 2,048.99 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,853.03 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

Net profit for the fiscal ended March 2020 stood at Rs 1,149.31 crore as against Rs 773.64 crore for 2018-19, Alkem Labs said.

The company posted Rs 8,344.36 crore as revenue from operations for 2019-20. It was Rs 7,357.19 crore for the year ago fiscal, it added.

The company's board has approved final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY20, the filing said.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories closed at Rs 2,395.95 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.92 per cent over previous close.