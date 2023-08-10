Alembic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.65 crore, up 68.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.65 crore in June 2023 up 68.71% from Rs. 21.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.48 crore in June 2023 up 161.25% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.70 crore in June 2023 up 125.58% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2022.

Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

Alembic shares closed at 81.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 16.58% over the last 12 months.