    Alembic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore, up 59.82% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alembic are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 59.82% from Rs. 19.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.62 crore in December 2022 down 12.14% from Rs. 51.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2022 up 132.07% from Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2021.

    Alembic
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6137.4219.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6137.4219.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.372.362.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07-1.09-0.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.896.344.96
    Depreciation1.691.671.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9918.778.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.759.372.46
    Other Income2.4459.081.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1968.454.37
    Interest0.110.120.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.0868.334.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.0868.334.30
    Tax0.267.100.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.8261.244.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.8261.244.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates34.8054.0947.81
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.62115.3351.92
    Equity Share Capital51.3651.3651.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.784.492.02
    Diluted EPS1.784.492.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.784.492.02
    Diluted EPS1.784.492.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
