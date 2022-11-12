English
    AksharChem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.52 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AksharChem (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.52 crore in September 2022 up 9.42% from Rs. 82.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 down 69% from Rs. 3.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2022 down 28.81% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2021.

    AksharChem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in September 2021.

    AksharChem shares closed at 317.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.44% returns over the last 6 months and -36.08% over the last 12 months.

    AksharChem (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.52114.5182.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.52114.5182.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.8567.6848.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.167.526.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.641.04-6.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.143.133.06
    Depreciation3.243.203.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.2428.9124.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.253.034.32
    Other Income0.010.040.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.273.084.66
    Interest0.820.980.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.452.104.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.452.104.51
    Tax0.470.641.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.981.463.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.981.463.17
    Equity Share Capital8.038.038.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.823.86
    Diluted EPS1.221.823.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.823.86
    Diluted EPS1.221.823.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
