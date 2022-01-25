AksharChem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.47 crore, up 33.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.47 crore in December 2021 up 33.69% from Rs. 66.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021 up 56.36% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2021 up 70.76% from Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2020.

AksharChem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.38 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.08 in December 2020.

AksharChem shares closed at 420.15 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.48% returns over the last 6 months and 59.00% over the last 12 months.