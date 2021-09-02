AJEL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 6.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2021 up 6.34% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 59.47% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

AJEL shares closed at 3.13 on September 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given -24.40% returns over the last 6 months and 34.91% over the last 12 months.