AJEL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, up 26.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in December 2021 up 26.77% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 153.75% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

AJEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

AJEL shares closed at 11.58 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 253.05% returns over the last 6 months and 97.95% over the last 12 months.