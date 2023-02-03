English
    Ador Multi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 39.4% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 39.4% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 73.4% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 down 90.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

    Ador Multiproducts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.863.022.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.863.022.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.290.990.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.081.401.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.30-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.900.720.76
    Depreciation-0.020.170.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.011.721.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.42-1.68-1.30
    Other Income0.060.16-0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.36-1.52-1.32
    Interest0.030.010.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.39-1.53-1.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.39-1.53-1.38
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.39-1.53-1.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.39-1.53-1.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.39-1.53-1.38
    Equity Share Capital4.674.674.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.11-3.28-2.94
    Diluted EPS-5.11-3.28-2.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.11-3.28-2.94
    Diluted EPS-5.11-3.28-2.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited