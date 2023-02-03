Ador Multi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 39.4% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 39.4% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 73.4% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 down 90.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
Ador Multi shares closed at 62.20 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -26.30% over the last 12 months.
|Ador Multiproducts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.86
|3.02
|2.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.86
|3.02
|2.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.29
|0.99
|0.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.08
|1.40
|1.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.30
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.72
|0.76
|Depreciation
|-0.02
|0.17
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.01
|1.72
|1.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.42
|-1.68
|-1.30
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.16
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.36
|-1.52
|-1.32
|Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.39
|-1.53
|-1.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.39
|-1.53
|-1.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.39
|-1.53
|-1.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.39
|-1.53
|-1.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.39
|-1.53
|-1.38
|Equity Share Capital
|4.67
|4.67
|4.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.11
|-3.28
|-2.94
|Diluted EPS
|-5.11
|-3.28
|-2.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.11
|-3.28
|-2.94
|Diluted EPS
|-5.11
|-3.28
|-2.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited