Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Is recovery around the corner?

Representative image

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s (ABFRL; CMP: Rs 225; Market Capitalisation: Rs 19,055 crore) June 2021 quarter results were affected by restrictions/lockdowns, owing to the second wave of COVID-19, with revenues at 40 per cent of pre-COVID levels. Negative operating leverage and certain one-time expenses led to losses at the EBITDA level. ABFRL has the most comprehensive portfolio among the listed apparel players spanning across segments, viz., innerwear, casual wear, formals, western as well as ethnic wear for men, women...