Adani Enterpris Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25,438.45 crore, down 37.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25,438.45 crore in June 2023 down 37.72% from Rs. 40,844.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 673.93 crore in June 2023 up 43.55% from Rs. 469.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,895.49 crore in June 2023 up 47.39% from Rs. 1,964.57 crore in June 2022.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.18 in June 2022.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 2,532.60 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.60% returns over the last 6 months and -6.59% over the last 12 months.