    Adani Enterpris Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25,438.45 crore, down 37.72% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25,438.45 crore in June 2023 down 37.72% from Rs. 40,844.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 673.93 crore in June 2023 up 43.55% from Rs. 469.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,895.49 crore in June 2023 up 47.39% from Rs. 1,964.57 crore in June 2022.

    Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.18 in June 2022.

    Adani Enterpris shares closed at 2,532.60 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.60% returns over the last 6 months and -6.59% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25,438.4531,346.0540,844.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25,438.4531,346.0540,844.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,001.581,324.44696.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods12,743.5517,808.9639,134.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks190.821,160.68-6,700.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost573.84498.62524.11
    Depreciation713.86895.43417.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7,404.666,966.285,447.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,810.142,691.641,325.29
    Other Income371.49370.35222.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,181.633,061.991,547.47
    Interest1,103.111,525.10915.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,078.521,536.89632.47
    Exceptional Items---369.32--
    P/L Before Tax1,078.521,167.57632.47
    Tax360.36444.92221.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities718.16722.65410.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period718.16722.65410.73
    Minority Interest-3.00-58.200.72
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-41.2358.0358.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates673.93722.48469.46
    Equity Share Capital114.00114.00114.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.916.344.18
    Diluted EPS5.916.344.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.916.344.18
    Diluted EPS5.916.344.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

