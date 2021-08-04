MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Accumulate ITC; target of Rs 228: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 228 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

Broker Research
August 04, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on ITC


In Q1FY22, Total revenue grew by 35.9% YoY (-7.9% QoQ) to INR 142,408 Mn which was above our estimates (est. INR 132,888 Mn). EBITDA margin expanded 309 bps YoY (down 42 bps QoQ) to 31.2% while absolute EBITDA grew by 50.9% YoY (-8.8% QoQ) to INR 44,437 Mn. EBIT grew by 59.5% YoY (-9.7% QoQ) to INR 40,296 Mn. Adj PAT grew by 30.5% YoY (-12.8% QoQ) to INR 32,765 Mn, PAT margin contracted by 96 bps YoY (down 137 bps QoQ) to 23%.



Outlook


we retain our target price of INR 228 per share; an upside of 9.2% over the CMP. Accordingly, we retain “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of ITC Ltd.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #ITC #KR Choksey #Recommendations
first published: Aug 4, 2021 12:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.