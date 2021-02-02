Accelya Kale Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.06 crore, down 37.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.06 crore in December 2020 down 37.44% from Rs. 113.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.91 crore in December 2020 down 59.63% from Rs. 27.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.15 crore in December 2020 down 45.59% from Rs. 46.22 crore in December 2019.

Accelya Kale EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.10 in December 2019.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 952.50 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.80% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.