Accelya Kale Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.06 crore, down 37.44% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accelya Kale Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.06 crore in December 2020 down 37.44% from Rs. 113.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.91 crore in December 2020 down 59.63% from Rs. 27.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.15 crore in December 2020 down 45.59% from Rs. 46.22 crore in December 2019.

Accelya Kale EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.10 in December 2019.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 952.50 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.80% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.

Accelya Kale Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations70.9759.22111.71
Other Operating Income0.090.181.89
Total Income From Operations71.0659.39113.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.9730.2436.43
Depreciation8.558.948.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.5718.2231.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.982.0037.25
Other Income2.624.010.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.606.0138.17
Interest1.081.251.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.524.7636.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.524.7636.76
Tax4.612.719.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.912.0527.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.912.0527.02
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.912.0527.02
Equity Share Capital14.9314.9314.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.311.3718.10
Diluted EPS7.311.3718.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.311.3718.10
Diluted EPS7.311.3718.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

