MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ACC Q3 PAT seen up 43.6% YoY to Rs. 2,733 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 21.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 39,698 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

January 18, 2021 / 11:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects ACC to report net profit at Rs. 2,733 crore up 43.6% year-on-year (up 7.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.2percent Y-o-Y (up 21.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 39,698 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 39.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,504 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #ACC #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #cement #earnings #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
first published: Jan 18, 2021 11:20 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.