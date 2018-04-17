ABB Q4 PAT seen up 14.3% YoY to Rs. 102.9 cr: Edelweiss

Edelweiss has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Engineering & Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects ABB to report net profit at Rs. 102.9 crore up 14.3% year-on-year (down 40% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,363 crore, according to Edelweiss.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 38.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 182 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.