Aarvee Denim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.95 crore, down 19.43% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.95 crore in March 2022 down 19.43% from Rs. 138.94 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2022 up 44.43% from Rs. 21.91 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 up 93.04% from Rs. 12.94 crore in March 2021.
Aarvee Denim shares closed at 23.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -0.65% over the last 12 months.
|Aarvee Denim and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.95
|114.14
|138.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.95
|114.14
|138.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73.93
|78.03
|77.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.21
|-0.15
|36.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.91
|8.46
|9.27
|Depreciation
|5.84
|6.41
|8.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.66
|32.50
|29.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.61
|-11.11
|-22.12
|Other Income
|-0.13
|5.18
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.74
|-5.92
|-21.09
|Interest
|10.15
|10.24
|12.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.89
|-16.17
|-33.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.89
|-16.17
|-33.32
|Tax
|9.84
|-3.62
|-11.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.73
|-12.55
|-21.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|14.55
|-1.48
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.18
|-14.03
|-21.91
|Equity Share Capital
|23.46
|23.46
|23.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.19
|-5.98
|-9.34
|Diluted EPS
|-5.19
|-5.98
|-9.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.19
|-5.98
|-9.34
|Diluted EPS
|-5.19
|-5.98
|-9.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited