Aarti Drugs Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 579.95 crore, up 6.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.95 crore in June 2021 up 6.48% from Rs. 544.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.81 crore in June 2021 down 42.88% from Rs. 85.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.31 crore in June 2021 down 39.87% from Rs. 135.23 crore in June 2020.

Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 36.67 in June 2020.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 720.55 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.54% returns over the last 6 months and 65.17% over the last 12 months.