Aarti Drugs Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 579.95 crore, up 6.48% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

Net Sales at Rs 579.95 crore in June 2021 up 6.48% from Rs. 544.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.81 crore in June 2021 down 42.88% from Rs. 85.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.31 crore in June 2021 down 39.87% from Rs. 135.23 crore in June 2020.

Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 36.67 in June 2020.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 720.55 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.54% returns over the last 6 months and 65.17% over the last 12 months.

Aarti Drugs
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations579.95501.75544.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations579.95501.75544.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials392.33301.35298.03
Purchase of Traded Goods38.2326.5926.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.29-8.35-5.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.7719.9318.58
Depreciation12.4212.2812.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses84.2281.3072.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.2768.65121.59
Other Income1.620.971.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.8969.62122.85
Interest4.214.376.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.6865.25116.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax64.6865.25116.28
Tax15.8713.6030.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.8151.6585.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.8151.6585.45
Minority Interest0.000.01--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.8151.6585.45
Equity Share Capital92.6093.2023.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.255.5436.67
Diluted EPS5.255.5436.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.255.5436.67
Diluted EPS5.255.5436.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Aarti Drugs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2021 11:00 am

