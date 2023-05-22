A2Z Infra Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.80 crore, down 63.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.80 crore in March 2023 down 63.39% from Rs. 40.43 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.95 crore in March 2023 down 6672.75% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 42.55% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.
A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 6.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.65% returns over the last 6 months and -46.30% over the last 12 months.
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.80
|14.89
|40.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.80
|14.89
|40.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.24
|11.59
|33.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|1.03
|0.40
|Depreciation
|1.19
|1.21
|1.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.81
|3.53
|6.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|-2.48
|-1.00
|Other Income
|1.22
|0.17
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-2.31
|-0.19
|Interest
|1.01
|1.43
|2.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.65
|-3.74
|-2.37
|Exceptional Items
|-55.88
|2.75
|1.13
|P/L Before Tax
|-57.53
|-0.99
|-1.24
|Tax
|26.42
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-83.95
|-0.99
|-1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-83.95
|-0.99
|-1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|176.12
|176.12
|176.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.77
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-4.77
|-0.05
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.77
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-4.77
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited