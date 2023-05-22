A2Z Infra Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.80 crore, down 63.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.80 crore in March 2023 down 63.39% from Rs. 40.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.95 crore in March 2023 down 6672.75% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 42.55% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 6.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.65% returns over the last 6 months and -46.30% over the last 12 months.