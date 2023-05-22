English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    A2Z Infra Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.80 crore, down 63.39% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.80 crore in March 2023 down 63.39% from Rs. 40.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.95 crore in March 2023 down 6672.75% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 42.55% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

    A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 6.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.65% returns over the last 6 months and -46.30% over the last 12 months.

    A2Z Infra Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.8014.8940.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.8014.8940.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.2411.5933.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.431.030.40
    Depreciation1.191.211.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.813.536.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.86-2.48-1.00
    Other Income1.220.170.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-2.31-0.19
    Interest1.011.432.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.65-3.74-2.37
    Exceptional Items-55.882.751.13
    P/L Before Tax-57.53-0.99-1.24
    Tax26.42----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-83.95-0.99-1.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-83.95-0.99-1.24
    Equity Share Capital176.12176.12176.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.77-0.05-0.07
    Diluted EPS-4.77-0.05-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.77-0.05-0.07
    Diluted EPS-4.77-0.05-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #A2Z Infra Eng #A2Z Infra Engineering #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:15 am