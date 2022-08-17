A K Spintex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.76 crore, up 208.79% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.76 crore in June 2022 up 208.79% from Rs. 8.99 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2022 up 10741.71% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022 up 232.73% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.
A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.
A K Spintex shares closed at 61.85 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.63% returns over the last 6 months and 160.42% over the last 12 months.
|A K Spintex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.76
|23.65
|8.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.76
|23.65
|8.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.71
|5.19
|2.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.98
|-0.02
|-2.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.83
|3.24
|2.08
|Depreciation
|1.20
|1.08
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.57
|12.42
|5.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.46
|1.74
|0.23
|Other Income
|--
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.46
|1.77
|0.26
|Interest
|0.21
|0.23
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.25
|1.54
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.25
|1.54
|0.02
|Tax
|0.35
|0.70
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.90
|0.84
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.90
|0.84
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.77
|1.66
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|3.77
|1.66
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.77
|1.66
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|3.77
|1.66
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited