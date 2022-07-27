7Seas Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, up 99872.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in June 2022 up 99872.73% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 296.1% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 320% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

7Seas Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

7Seas Tech shares closed at 17.85 on July 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.20% returns over the last 6 months and 12.76% over the last 12 months.