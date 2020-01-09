3-Point Analysis | Q3FY20 earnings preview

The third quarter of FY20 is expected to be muted as the economic downturn and certain structural issues continue to weigh on India Inc.

While Edelweiss believes that top-line growth will remain weak and earnings are expected to be in single digits across sectors, corporate banks and commodities could see better results.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out how December quarter numbers will pan out for corporates across sectors.