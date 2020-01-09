App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Q3FY20 earnings preview

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out how December quarter numbers will pan out for corporates across sectors.

Moneycontrol Research @moneycontrolcom

The third quarter of FY20 is expected to be muted as the economic downturn and certain structural issues continue to weigh on India Inc.

While Edelweiss believes that top-line growth will remain weak and earnings are expected to be in single digits across sectors, corporate banks and commodities could see better results.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out how December quarter numbers will pan out for corporates across sectors.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 09:37 pm

