    Draft gaming rules: Dream Sports, MPL, Games24x7, others write to MeitY against IAMAI's view

    India's top gaming firms say they were not consulted by IAMAI despite being members of its gaming committee while issuing its statement on the country's draft gaming rules

    Vikas SN
    February 06, 2023 / 09:56 PM IST
    The companies said they have made some recommendations for the ministry's consideration through specialized gaming industry bodies. (Representative image)

    Four of India's largest real-money gaming startups - Dream Sports, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Games24x7 and Zupee - have written a letter to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), expressing their disagreement with the recent statements of the industry association Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on the country's draft gaming rules, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

    These companies are part of the IAMAI's Gaming Committee. However, they allege in the letter that the industry body's recent statement on the country's draft gaming rules were "made without consulting us or providing us any information and we have raised a strong objection with IAMAI regarding the same". Moneycontrol has viewed a copy of the letter.

    On February 2, IAMAI had stated that the government's proposed draft gaming rules was "right on intention but poor on scoping". It had suggested that the government should reconsider the definition of gaming since it is "too broad and vague and would unnecessarily bring under regulation and expensive compliance a set of firms that do not need to be regulated or need to be very lightly regulated".

    "Certain provisions of the draft also seem to imply that service providers or partners that advertise, publish or host online games will have to comply with the Rules by verifying each game with the self-regulatory body (SRB) on an ongoing basis making it impractical. Intermediaries must not be obligated to ascertain and verify the registration of online games," IAMAI stated.