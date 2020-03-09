Divi's Laboratories begins commercial production at Visakhapatnam unit

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories today said it has begun commercial production of its unit at Visakhapatnam.

" The company has commenced commercial production effective from March 9, 2020, from DCV-SEZ unit of the company at Chippada village, Bheemunipatnam Mandal, Visakhapatnam," the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

Divi's Laboratories, established in Hyderabad, is a pharmaceutical company with two manufacturing units.

The shares of Divi's Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,152.75 apiece on the BSE, down 3.91 percent over the previous close.