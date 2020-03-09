App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Divi's Laboratories begins commercial production at Visakhapatnam unit

Divi's Laboratories, established in Hyderabad, is a pharmaceutical company with two manufacturing units.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug firm Divi's Laboratories today said it has begun commercial production of its unit at Visakhapatnam.

" The company has commenced commercial production effective from March 9, 2020, from DCV-SEZ unit of the company at Chippada village, Bheemunipatnam Mandal, Visakhapatnam," the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.



The shares of Divi's Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,152.75 apiece on the BSE, down 3.91 percent over the previous close.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 11:38 am

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Divis Laboratories #Visakhapatnam

