App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Discoms make a beeline for cheaper power supplied by NTPC under SCED system

According to an estimate, discoms are expected to save as much as Rs 2.5 crore per day due to this mechanism that allows states to access cheaper power first.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A large number of discoms are making a beeline for the power supplied by NTPC under the SCED system which facilitates supply of cheaper electricity on priority, industry sources said.

Under SCED (Security Constrained Economic Dispatch), implemented over a year ago, power generating companies raise capacity utilisation of more efficient plants or of those units which are located closer to coal mines and thus have lower freight cost.

As a result, the cost of power production goes down, which benefits both the distribution companies (discoms) and end consumers.

Close

The mechanism then pools supply from selected stations on a national-level 'merit order', under which power is first dispatched from lower fuel cost units whenever any state seeks electricity from the central pool.

related news

"A large number of discoms are availing benefit under the SCED system to get cheaper power supplies," a source said.

"Power purchase cost of cash strapped power distribution companies has started to come down under the new SCED programme," the source added.

According to an estimate, discoms are expected to save as much as Rs 2.5 crore per day due to this mechanism that allows states to access cheaper power first.

There are currently 49 thermal power plants as part of the SCED pilot project with a total installed capacity of 56 GW.

All stations of NTPC are contributing to the central pool. This optimisation scheme has a cost saving potential of around Rs 3,000 crore per year if all coal stations of the IPPs (independent power producers) and state generation companies are brought under its ambit.

The arrangement where POSOCO (Power System Operation Corporation) has been given the flexibility to reschedule power from lower fuel cost units first means that even after adding transmission charges, the final tariff is still lower than most of the contracts signed by these entities.

NTPC is best equipped to offer power at lower cost to the central pool since a number of its units have lower fuel costs and have been operational for decades now, which translates into lower fixed cost as well, another source said.

The gross power generation of the the NTPC Group for 2018-19 was 305.90 billion units (BUs) as against 294.27 BUs during the previous year. The average power tariff of the firm was Rs 3.38 per unit in 2018-19.
First Published on Jul 28, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.