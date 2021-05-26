MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Dilip Shanghvi resigns as MD of SPARC

Shanghvi will, however, continue to be associated with the company's board in his capacity as a non-executive director and chairman, it added.

PTI
May 26, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) said Dilip Shanghvi has resigned as managing director of the company. Shanghvi expressed his desire to step down and tendered his resignation as the MD with immediate effect, which was accepted by the board, SPARC said in a regulatory filing.

Shanghvi will, however, continue to be associated with the company's board in his capacity as a non-executive director and chairman, it added.

It further stated that the board, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has appointed Anil Raghavan as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with immediate effect for a term of five years till May 24, 2026.

Prior to joining SPARC, Raghavan served as the managing director of the India and Sri Lanka business of Quintiles, a global pharmaceutical services company. SPARC was formed in 2007 through a demerger from drug major Sun Pharma.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Dilip Shanghvi #Sun pharma
first published: May 26, 2021 08:32 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.