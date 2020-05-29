App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon raises Rs 100 crore through NCDs

Highways builder Dilip Buildcon on Friday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis. The company said it has allotted 1,000 Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highways builder Dilip Buildcon on Friday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis. The company said it has allotted 1,000 Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

"The debenture committee of directors...today allotted 1,000 rated, senior, secured, listed redeemable, NCDs, rupee denominated face value of Rs 10,00,000 at par aggregating to Rs 100 crore in dematerialized form, bearing a coupon rate 8.75 per cent per annum annualized to identified investors on private placement basis," the company said in a BSE filing.

It said the debentures are proposed to be listed on BSE.

Close

Last year, the company's board and the AGM had given nod for issuance of NCDs on private placement basis.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

related news

First Published on May 29, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dilip Buildcon #NCD

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

People with intellectual disabilities more likely to die from COVID-19: Study

People with intellectual disabilities more likely to die from COVID-19: Study

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know