Dilip Buildcon raises Rs 100 crore through NCDs

Highways builder Dilip Buildcon on Friday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis. The company said it has allotted 1,000 Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

"The debenture committee of directors...today allotted 1,000 rated, senior, secured, listed redeemable, NCDs, rupee denominated face value of Rs 10,00,000 at par aggregating to Rs 100 crore in dematerialized form, bearing a coupon rate 8.75 per cent per annum annualized to identified investors on private placement basis," the company said in a BSE filing.

It said the debentures are proposed to be listed on BSE.

Last year, the company's board and the AGM had given nod for issuance of NCDs on private placement basis.



