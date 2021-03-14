Dilen Gandhi step down from role at PepsiCo, Anshul Khanna to take over: Report

The role will now be assumed by Anshul Khanna, who has been with the beverages giant for nearly 20 years, the company said. (File Image)

Dilen Gandhi, senior director, and category head for foods at PepsiCo India, has moved on from the company. The role will now be assumed by Anshul Khanna, who has been with the beverages giant for nearly 20 years, the company said.

A company spokesperson confirmed the development to Mint, as: “home-grown talent Anshul Khanna, who has been with PepsiCo for over 18 years, takes over from Gandhi as Senior Director Marketing, foods category.”

Khanna was previously Senior Director, Global Brands Marketing, based out of Dublin (Ireland).

Speaking about Gandhi, the company acknowledged his “integral” role in driving growth and category leadership for PepsiCo India’s food portfolio over the past four years. “His efforts steered the food business to become one of the fastest-growing verticals," the spokesperson added.

Gandhi will be moving to Reckitt Benckiser – the company which produces Dettol. He has earlier experience with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), having worked with Proctor and Gamble before joining PepsiCo India in 2016, the report added.