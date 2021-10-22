Digital lenders' poor governance standards have shaken trust, RBI 'inundated' with complaints, says deputy governor Rao

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday kept key policy rates unchanged and also retained its accommodative stance. This means that existing and new borrowers will continue to enjoy benign interest rates for now. Moreover, several banks have rolled out festive offers with discounted interest rates for home loans as also other retail loan categories. Existing borrowers can use this opportunity to reduce their interest burden by switching lenders.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao on October 22 said the central bank was "inundated" with complaints of harsh recovery methods, fraudulent practices and data privacy issues against digital lenders.

The business conduct issues and governance standards adopted by digital lenders had shaken the trust reposed in digital means of finance in India, Rao said.

"While the benefits accruing from digital financial services is not a point of debate, the business conduct issues and governance standards adopted by such digital lenders have shaken the trust reposed in digital means of finance in India," said Rao while speaking at the CII NBFC Summit on Role of NBFCs in Achieving $5 trillion Economy.

"We were and are inundated with the complaints of harsh recovery practices, breach of data privacy, increasing fraudulent transactions, cybercrime, excessive interest rates and harassment."

During the pandemic there was a surge in digital credit delivery with lenders either lending through their own balance sheet and in-house digital modes or using third-party apps to onboard customers, Rao said.

The comments of deputy governor is significant in the wake of rising instances of digital frauds and complaints of harsh recovery practices by digital lenders.

As Moneycontrol reported on August 11 , over the last few years, the digital lending industry has grown by leaps and bounds both in terms of the number of lenders and the amount disbursed.

According to a report by Inc42 Plus, there are approximately 1,263 digital lending start-ups. Of these, 147 are venture-backed start-ups that have invested over $2.4 billion in venture capital in this space between 2014 and third quarter of 2019-20.

The India FinTech Report 2020 by GoMedici said there are 365 fintechs across consumer lending, SME finance, aggregator and P2P lending, as well as other areas.

RBI response

Responding quickly to such complaints, RBI on June 24, 2020 came out with a circular reiterating that banks and NBFCs must adhere to fair practices and outsourcing guidelines for loans sourced over proprietary digital platforms or third-party apps under an outsourcing arrangement, Rao said.

“Unfortunately, such developments spurred by purely commercial considerations have dented the credibility of the whole system

which flourishes and thrives on trust. My task here is that we should not compromise on the ethos of the finance for mercurial or ephemeral gains,” Rao said.

Further, these gains would anyway accrue to the Institutions over the long term if and when it is built on an edifice of trust and mutual benefit, Rao said.

Innovation good, but caution warranted

While noting that the NBFCs have been in the forefront in the adoption of innovative fintech based products and services, Rao cautioned that the innovation should not be at the cost of prudence and should not be designed to cut corners around regulatory, prudential and disclosure requirements.

"Responsible financial innovation should always have customer at its centre and should be aimed at creating positive impact on the financial ecosystem and the society," said Rao.

The deputy governor added that entities which put interest of the customer above everything else, are responsible while innovating and have strong governance culture, will thrive while others will fade with the passage of time.

Rao also touched up on the central bank's efforts to tighten the NBFC sector regulations.

In January this year, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) discussion paper on regulation of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) proposed tighter regulations for large NBFCs and creation of a multilayer model in the industry.

Going by this, NBFCs in the lower layer will be known as NBFC-Base Layer (NBFC-BL). NBFCs in the middle layer will be known as NBFC-Middle Layer (NBFC-ML). An NBFC in the Upper Layer will be known as NBFC-Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) and will invite a new regulatory superstructure, the RBI said.

The discussion paper has proposed a multiple layer structure to categorise NBFCs depending on their size and interconnectedness with the system.