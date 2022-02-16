English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Didn't live up to customers' expectations; addressing some gaps on war footing: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan

    Vinod Kannan, in a letter to customers, acknowledged that the recent disruptions in services would have led to the alterations in their travel plans and the frustration over a long wait to reach out to the airline’s call centre.

    PTI
    February 16, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST
    Vistara : Representative Image

    Vistara : Representative Image

    Admitting that Vistara fell short of customers’ expectations in the last few months, its Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan has said the airline is addressing some of the gaps on a war footing while many changes and enhancements are in the offing.

    Kannan, in a letter to customers, acknowledged that the recent disruptions in services would have led to the alterations in their travel plans and the frustration over a long wait to reach out to the airline’s call centre.

    Also Read: Vistara plans to restore pre-COVID standards for flyers, enhance meal services on board

    "We have always wanted to make flying an experience that is not transactional, but a joyous and memorable ’new feeling.’ However, I admit that we fell short on this commitment in the last few months and did not live up to your expectations," Kannan said.

    "I am aware that our website and mobile app couldn’t offer targeted solutions to some of the problems you faced. And I also understand that your on-ground experience may not have been up to your expectations on some instances," he further said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Assuring the customers that their grievances have not gone unnoticed, he said, safety of customers and the airline staff takes precedence over any other consideration.

    However, the varying restrictions that we have had to navigate and the constant safety concerns due to these unusual times, brought us some unique challenges in these past months, forcing us to curtail many aspects of our services, temporarily.

    The new year brought along a sharp decline in demand right after a brief but very optimistic period while Vistara resumed recruitment and ramp-up of resources on various fronts buoyed by optimism in late 2021, the requirements around training and occupancy meant that it was not able to scale up as desired.

    This, coupled with a scale back in capacity necessitated by a precipitous decline in demand, implied that the volume of enquiries and requests increased manifold, he said.

    Stating that many changes and enhancements were in the works, he said, "I have taken stock of things as they stood, and I want to assure you that we are addressing some of the gaps on a war footing."

    Additionally, the airline has also fast-tracked initiatives across its entire IT infrastructure to make the digital experience more convenient, he added.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Vinod Kannan #Vistara #Vistara Airlines
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 05:30 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.