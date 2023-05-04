Dhruva Space tests satellite deployers, orbital link on board PSLV launch vehicle

Dhruva Space launched their satellite deployers and orbital link aboard ISRO's PSLV C55

Hyderabad-based space tech start-up Dhruva Space announced that it has successfully tested and space qualified its two satellite orbital deployers and an orbital link onboard Indian Space Research Organisaton's PSLV-C55 launch vehicle.

Satellite orbital deployers are the mechanical casings in which CubeSats, nano satellites with the dimensions of 10 cm x 10 cm x 10 cm, sit when a launch takes place; and when an asset space qualifies it is understood that the asset has met the design and technical requirements to operate in space.

The orbital link, Dhruva Space Orbital Link (DSOL) which was also successfully tested supports satellite-based data relay applications.

For the PSLV C55 mission, Dhruva Space's orbital deployers and link were onboard the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) which allows in-orbit scientific experiments using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform.

In a statement, the company said that their satellite deployers, 3U Satellite Orbital Deployer (DSOD-3U), was successfully deployed status shortly after launch.

"The 6U Satellite Orbital Deployer (DSOD-6U), designed for the storage and delayed deployment of CubeSats into Low Earth Orbit and higher orbits, rounded off a mission success with confirmation of long–duration/planned delayed deployment," a statement read.

Similarly the orbital link, made successful connection with ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) Ground Station in Port Blair.

Last year, the 11-year-old start-up launched their two satellites Thybolt 1 and Thybolt 2, onboard Indian Space Research Organisation's PSLV-C54.

The start-up manufactures satellite infrastructure such as solar panels, satellite software, communication systems, and satellite deployers. Three satellite platforms have been developed by Dhruva Space. P DoT is a picosatellite platform (satellites weighing 1-24kg); P30 is a nanosatellite platform (satellites weighing 1-30kg); and P90 are satellites weighing up to 300 kg.