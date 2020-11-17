PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

DHFL insolvency: Piramal protests against Adani's surprise proposal to bid for entire company

This comes after Adani Properties, in a letter to the CoC, said it intends to revise its bid for DHFL, and bid for the entire portfolio instead of just the wholesale and SRA assets, according to multiple people familiar with the development said.

Ritu Singh
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Piramal Enterprises on Friday has asked the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to reject Adani Properties' proposal to bid for the entire portfolio of the troubled non-banking finance company Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) or it would withdraw from the process, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

This comes after Adani Properties, in a letter to the CoC, said it intends to revise its bid for DHFL, and bid for the entire portfolio instead of just the wholesale and SRA assets, according to multiple people familiar with the development said.

Adani Properties is believed to have proposed that it would offer more than Oaktree Capital, which is currently the sole bidder for the entire book with an offer of Rs 31,000 crore, said people familiar with the matter.

Close

Piramal Enterprises has strongly protested the move, calling Adani's proposal to change its bid after the deadline disruptive and vitiated, CNBC-TV18 has learned.

related news

In a letter written to the RBI-appointed administrator on November 13, Piramal Enterprises said, "the manner and timing of submission of such a resolution plan is intended to disrupt and vitiate the process being followed under the current RFRP and undermine the considerable time and effort invested by us and other participants in submitting our resolution plans faithfully in accordance with the provisions of the RFRP and applicable law," CNBC-TV18 has reviewed a copy of the letter.

"Unless the CoC determines in its wisdom that none of the resolution plans currently submitted are satisfactory and subsequently, reissue a request for resolution plans, the Administrator shall not be able to accept or consider any other resolution plan from any of the resolution applicants. Given that the unsolicited offer submitted by the Offeree is not in accordance with the process provided for under applicable law, it is clear that the Administrator and CoC will not have the ability to accept, examine and/ or consider such an offer," the letter said.

Piramal Enterprises said that the "timing of the submission of the unsolicited offer, which is a few days after the details of the revised resolution plans (including the financial proposals) of all resolution applicants have become widely available, is also extremely suspicious," and added that they had reasons to believe that the details of their Resolution Plan "may have been leaked and have been considered for the purpose of making such an unsolicited offer."

Asking the CoC and administrator to disregard Adani Properties' new offer, Piramal said, "We hereby reserve all our rights under law and equity to seek appropriate redressal, including withdrawing from the current corporate insolvency process for DHFL, if the unsolicited offer of the Offeree is considered and/or the process set out the RFRP, the IBC and the CIRP Regulations is not duly followed."

Earlier, suitors for DHFL raised their offer price in the revised bids submitted for the company. Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, US-based Oaktree, and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy have submitted a 10-70 percent higher price for either a stake in the company or buying out some of its assets.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.