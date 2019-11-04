DHFL crisis: ED calls Kapil Wadhawan for clarification, summons Kundra again this week

Dewan Housing Finance' Kapil Wadhawan met Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Monday (November 4) evening.

The ED probing late drug trafficker Iqbal Mirchi's properties is also in contact with doctors at the hospital where Dheeraj Realty promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan has been admitted due to some lung-related ailment.

Kapil Wadhawan is said to have reportedly submitted some documents related to the deals. He left the ED office after about an hour and a half. Sources said he may be summoned again.

"We are very clear and completely clean," Kapil Wadhawan told reporters while leaving from the ED office.

The Wadhawans name came up during interrogation of the arrested accused Ranjit Singh Bindra and Humayun Merchant. Bindra had facilitated the deal between Sunblink Real Estate and Iqbal Mirchi for the three properties in Worli, a prime locality in Mumbai.

Merchant had allegedly helped create fake tenancy reports and received funds for the deal which was later laundered overseas to Mirchi and his family members.

During the questioning of Sunny Bhatija, one of the promoters of Sunblink Real Estate, it came to light that Sunblink was an associate company for Wadhawan. This was also corroborated by Merchant and Bindra during their interrogation.

ED sources suggested that Dheeraj Wadhawan's statement could be recorded in the hospital once the doctors gave their view on his health.

Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, who was also questioned last week in connection with a land deal with Dheeraj Wadhawan has been summoned again this week.

Sources said Kundra had been unable to provide satisfactory information to the agency during questioning regarding the dealings in a land which was said to be located close to the Mumbai airport.

Kundra hasn't been able to provide complete information on who he bought the land from and the amount at which it was sold to Wadhawan. The transaction between Kundra and Wadhawan is under the scanner. Kundra has also reportedly not revealed the names of other parties involved in the deal.

Kundra had been a partner with the accused Bindra in Bastian Hospitality which runs a restaurant in Bandra.