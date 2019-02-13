Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

DHFL CEO Harshil Mehta resigns

Recently, Cobrapost alleged that Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) through layers of shell companies allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of the total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

DHFL on Wednesday said its CEO Harshil Mehta has decided to resign from his position with immediate effect. "However, he would continue to be associated with the company and shall hold the designation of Executive President -Retail Business with effect from February 14, 2019," DHFL said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.

Besides, the board has recommended appointment of Sunjoy Joshi as an Independent Director and Srinath Sridharan as a Non-Executive Director.

Recently, Cobrapost alleged that Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) through layers of shell companies allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of the total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore.

The expose alleged that the scam has been pulled off mainly by sanctioning and disbursing astronomical amounts in secured and unsecured loans to dubious shell or pass-through companies related to DHFL's primary stakeholders Kapil Wadhawan, Aruna Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

It alleged that this was done through their proxies and associates, which have in turn passed the money on to the companies controlled by the Wadhawans.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 10:23 pm

tags #Business #DHFL #Harshil Mehta #Market news

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.