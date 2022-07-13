English
    DHFL bank-fraud case: CBI arrests businessman from Mumbai

    The CBI conducted searched and recovered a large number of luxury watches worth crores of rupees and other items.

    July 13, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
    Representative image

    The CBI arrested businessman Ajay Ramesh Nawandar from Mumbai on July 13 in connection with the Rs 34,614-crore DHFL bank-fraud case, officials said.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at Nawandar’s premises last week and recovered a large number of luxury watches worth crores of rupees, including Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Cartier, Omega and Hublot Michael Kors, the officials said.

    The CBI has booked Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, director Dheeraj Wadhawan and others for an alleged bank fraud of Rs 34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency.
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:11 pm
