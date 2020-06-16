App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on import of Ciprofloxacin HCL

The DGTR move comes after a complaint by Aarti Drugs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Credit: Shutterstock)
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended that provisional anti-dumping duty be imposed on import of Ciprofloxacin HCL from China.

It recommends anti-dumping duty of $0.94/kg to $3.29/kg on Ciprofloxacin HCL from China. The move comes after a complaint by Aarti Drugs.

As per the complaint, the market share of domestic players for the drug has declined with imports creating suppressing effect on prices. Production and sales of the domestic industry has also declined and players have suffered financial and cash losses due to imports.

DGTR is an arm of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MCI) India. Ciprofloxacin HCL is used to treat bacterial infections related to skin, bones and joints, sinus and urinary tract infections.

tags #Business #China #drugs #economies #India #trade

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.