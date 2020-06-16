DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on import of Ciprofloxacin HCL

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended that provisional anti-dumping duty be imposed on import of Ciprofloxacin HCL from China.

It recommends anti-dumping duty of $0.94/kg to $3.29/kg on Ciprofloxacin HCL from China. The move comes after a complaint by Aarti Drugs.

As per the complaint, the market share of domestic players for the drug has declined with imports creating suppressing effect on prices. Production and sales of the domestic industry has also declined and players have suffered financial and cash losses due to imports.

DGTR is an arm of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MCI) India. Ciprofloxacin HCL is used to treat bacterial infections related to skin, bones and joints, sinus and urinary tract infections.