MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

DGGI sends show cause notice to Amazon India, raises demand of Rs 175 crore

"As per the show cause notice, DGGI claims that its investigation found calculation errors made by Amazon India. Amazon India initially had paid higher GST but rather than claiming refund, the company took wrong input tax credit (ITC) to settle the excess GST paid," sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

CNBC-TV18
January 13, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST
Image Source: Reuters

Image Source: Reuters

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Tuesday has issued show cause notice to Amazon India. According to sources, "the intelligence wing of government has alleged that the company has to pay Rs 175 crore to the government."

"As per the show cause notice, DGGI claims that its investigation found calculation errors made by Amazon India. Amazon India initially had paid higher GST but rather than claiming refund, the company took wrong input tax credit (ITC) to settle the excess GST paid," sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

"However, noting that it was a due that government had to pay, DGGI is not contesting the excess amount, rather the interest due on wrongfully claiming ITC is what has been demanded from Amazon India. This amounts to Rs 175 crore," sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

DGGI has sent showcause notice to the Bengaluru office of Amazon India in this regard, asking them to explain and pay up the genuine dues.

"DGGI is yet to hear back from Amazon the the notice," source close to the development said.

Close

Meanwhile, CNBC-TV18 has reached out to Amazon India and is awaiting a response from the company.

It is important to note that a nation-wide drive has been initiated by the GST intelligence wing to plug tax leakages.
CNBC-TV18
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 13, 2021 10:05 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.