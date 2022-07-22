English
    DGCA amends boarding rules to improve accessibility for specially-abled passengers

    DGCA has said that an airline cannot refuse the boarding of any person on the basis of disability and/or reduced mobility.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

    Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued amendments on boarding requirements of persons with disability and reduced mobility (Divyangjan).

    DGCA said in its statement, ''The proposed amendment has been carried out at Para 4.1.35 of the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) which is as follows: “Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability and/or reduced mobility....''

    If the airline perceives that health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger is to be examined by a doctor, according to DGCA.

    The doctor will then categorically state medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not. After the medical examination, the airline will take appropriate decision on boarding of such passengers.

    ''In case of refusal of carriage by the airline, it shall inform the passenger in writing with the reasons therein immediately,'' added DGCA in its amendment.
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 01:59 pm
