    Domestic air traffic falls 12.5% sequentially in June to 1.05 crore: DGCA

    While air traffic has inched closer to the pre-pandemic level, the sequential fall in passengers in June was mainly due to the seasonality factor as summer vacations in India usually end in May.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

    Domestic air passenger traffic fell to 1.0512 crore in June 2022, marking a fall of 12.5 percent as compared to the preceding month, according to data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 22.

    Rising prices of aviation turbine fuel and price hikes taken by domestic airlines in India have also hit passengers willingness to travel, coupled with a number of safety-related incidents that have been reported in the aviation industry through the past few months.

    In the past month, IndiGo's passenger load factor fell 78.6 percent, as against 81 percent in May. SpiceJet's passenger load factor fell to 84.1 percent from 89.1 percent during the period.
