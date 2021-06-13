Delhi unlock | Here's what will open from June 14

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed in Delhi. (File image: AFP)

The Delhi government will further ease lockdown restrictions from June 14, allowing malls, markets and restaurants to reopen but schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings will continue to be banned, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he announced the changes on June 13.

The relaxations will be in effect for a week, with the likelihood of further easing if COVID-19 cases decline.

"After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The national capital, which was battered by the second coronavirus wave, recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases on June 12, the lowest in more than three months.

Here's what is allowed from June 14:

> Market complexes, malls can now open from 10 am to 8 pm.

> All standalone shops can resume business, without the current odd-even system. Shops dealing in non-essential items and services will open only from 10 am to 8 pm.

> Only one weekly market per municipal zone, with up to 50 percent of the permitted vendors

> Restaurants can operate at up to 50 percent capacity

> Private offices, too, will operate at up to 50 percent capacity from 9 am to 5 pm

> The Delhi metro and buses will run at up to 50 percent capacity

> Autos and cabs can ply with up to two passengers in a vehicle

> Only 20 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals but marriage ceremonies will only be held at home or courts and not in public places.

> Religious places can open but visitors will not be allowed

Here's what will remain closed:

> Schools, colleges and other educational institutions

> Spas, gyms, yoga institutes

> Swimming pools, sports complexes and stadia

> Public parks and gardens

> Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes

> Banquet halls, auditoriums, assembly halls

> Business-to-business exhibitions