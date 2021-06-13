Delhi lifts lockdown from June 14, malls and markets allowed to open

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the lifting of most of the lockdown restrictions from 5 am on June 14. Some activities will be prohibited while some will open with restrictions.

"After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner," Kejriwal said during a virtual briefing.

Restaurants will also be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity. All market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm.

He added that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings are also prohibited. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theatres, multiplexes will remain closed.

Furthermore, spas, gyms, Yoga institutes will remain closed. "Public parks and gardens will remain closed. In government offices, there will be 100 percent attendance of group A officers and 50 percent for the rest. Essential activities will continue as usual," Kejriwal added.

Relaxations allowed last week for private offices will continue. Private offices will run on 50 percent capacity from 9 am to 5 pm. The religious places in the city will also reopen but no visitors will be allowed.

These relaxations will be observed throughout the week and will continue if COVID-19 in Delhi continue to decline. However, Kejriwal warned that curbs can be reimposed if cases arise again.

Weddings are allowed to take place at home or in court with only 20 persons. A similar number of people are allowed for funeral and last rites. Metro services will continue with 50 percent capacity as per last week's order.