Dabur India Q4 PAT seen up 22.7% YoY to Rs 365.5 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Dabur India to report net profit at Rs 365.5 crore up 22.7% year-on-year (down 25.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 28.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,398.1 crore, according to Sharekhan.

