CSB Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 18% YoY to Rs. 72 cr: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects CSB Bank to report net profit at Rs.72 crore up 18% year-on-year (down 45% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y to Rs.304 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 23% Y-o-Y (down 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs.134 crore.

