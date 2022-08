business Watch | MC Explains: What happens to investors’ money when crypto firms go bust? Crypto lending platforms bore the brunt of plunging cryptocurrencies in the first half of 2022. Lenders like Voyager Digital, Vauld and Celsius faltered and froze withdrawals, leaving hundreds of investors in the lurch. So, what really happens to investors’ money when these crypto firms go bust -- and do investors have any recourse? Watch this video to get the complete picture!