Twitter gives away 140 NFTs through Rarible

In March, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million through a website called Valuables by Cent.

Moneycontrol News
July 01, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
Twitter users can reply to the tweet for the chance to get one of 7 NFTs, each of which is available in editions of 20, TechCrunch reported.

Twitter has said it is giving away 140 non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with the company making the announcement in a series of tweets.

The company tweeted, "140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties," a reference to the social media platform's original 140 character limit for tweets.

The company even changed its bio to read "dropping NFTs all day".

The NFTs will be given away on Rarible, an NFT marketplace. Twitter users can reply to the tweet for the chance to get one of 7 NFTs, each of which is available in editions of 20, TechCrunch reported.

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey had in March sold his first tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million through a website called Valuables by Cent. Dorsey's tweet from March 2006 said "just setting up my twttr".

NFTs are digital assets that can be bought and sold, like other assets on the exchanges, but they have no tangible form of their own.

There have been over 29 million tweets on the platform about NFTs, TechCrunch reported.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cryptocurrency #Twitter
first published: Jul 1, 2021 08:43 am

