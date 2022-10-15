English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 15: Bitcoin, Ether down 3%; Binance Coin biggest loser

    Moneycontrol News
    October 15, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 15 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.95 per cent to $919.43 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.25 billion, which makes a 23.40 per cent decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.81 billion, which is 5.93 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $59.90 billion, which is 93.22 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.03 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.19 per cent over the day.

    NFTs: regulators go ape amid market downturn

    In other news, bitcoin company NYDIG laid off about a third of its workforce last month to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    NYDIG, a unit of Stone Ridge Holdings, operates a full-stack bitcoin platform which delivers the cryptocurrency across industries including financial technology, insurance and banking. Read more here.

    As of 7:28 am on October 15, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,34,745-3.26%
    Ethereum1,10,604.8-2.97%
    Tether85.84-0.55%
    Cardano32.2032-3.28%
    Binance Coin22,803.02-3.73%
    XRP41.0043-0.01%
    Polkadot512.17-1.88%
    Dogecoin5.0700-2.31%
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin price #crypto prices today #cryptocurrency #Ethereum
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 07:52 am
