English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Lex | NFTs: regulators go ape amid market downturn

    Some projects look suspiciously like a desire to buy into hype

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Oct 13, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Lex | NFTs: regulators go ape amid market downturn

    An NFT is a special type of cryptographic token which represents something unique (Image Source: Shutterstock)

    The market for non fungible tokens (NFTs) is in flux. Trading volumes have collapsed since the start of the year as the crypto winter rolls on. In the past 30 days alone, the average price of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT — think monkey avatars with sailor hats and gold teeth — has dropped by a fifth according to blockchain tracker DappRadar. The price of ApeCoin, the cryptocurrency linked to Bored Apes, has fallen 80 per cent since...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation up, growth down, what lies ahead?

      Oct 13, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India revamps RE project execution, global financial conditions tighten, investors keen on young entrepreneurs, Tata Motors' Tiago races ahead in EV race, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers