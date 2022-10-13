Oct 13, 2022 / 11:22 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

An NFT is a special type of cryptographic token which represents something unique (Image Source: Shutterstock)

The market for non fungible tokens (NFTs) is in flux. Trading volumes have collapsed since the start of the year as the crypto winter rolls on. In the past 30 days alone, the average price of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT — think monkey avatars with sailor hats and gold teeth — has dropped by a fifth according to blockchain tracker DappRadar. The price of ApeCoin, the cryptocurrency linked to Bored Apes, has fallen 80 per cent since...